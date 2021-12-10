Chandler Walters | MVLS

Chandler Walters joins Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service as the organization’s new outreach and communications manager. Walters will be responsible for increasing awareness of MVLS’ civil legal services by promoting the organization and building relationships within underserved Maryland communities.

Prior to joining MVLS, Walters was a litigation paralegal at the Seledee Law Group, LLC where he was responsible for managing up to 50 defendant case files per day, communicating with defendants, document filing and training support team for day-to-day operations.