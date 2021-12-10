Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982 (access required)

By: Associated Press December 10, 2021

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier, the highest annual inflation rate in 39 years.

