D. Bruce Poole | Poole Law Group

D. Bruce Poole, Esq., principal of the Poole Law Group in Hagerstown and Frederick and a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates, was appointed chair of the Board of Visitors of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC).

A member of the Shock Trauma board for over a decade, Poole assumes his new position Jan. 1.

A graduate of Washington and Lee University, Poole, 62, has practiced law for more than 35 years. He served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for 12 years, from 1987 to 1999, representing District 2B, which covers Washington County. He became the youngest member to serve as House Majority Leader, from 1990 to 1993.