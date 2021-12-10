Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Drug trafficker’s alleged casino investment key in Ravenell’s racketeering trial (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 10, 2021

A high-level marijuana trafficker and longtime client of Kenneth W. Ravenell has claimed repeatedly in court this week that he invested drug proceeds in the MGM National Harbor Casino and expected to see millions of dollars in returns. But the defense at Ravenell's racketeering trial is raising questions about whether the investment ever actually existed. The trafficker, ...

