Economic impact study shows USM generates billions in economic activity (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 10, 2021

A recent study of the University System of Maryland’s economic impact on the state of Maryland showed that the system generated $10.4 billion in fiscal year 2021 and supports 57,505 jobs in the state. The study, conducted by the Jacob France Institute at the University of Baltimore, which is a university system institution, outlines the ways the ...

