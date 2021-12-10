Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Horseshoe, Live usher in sports wagering in Baltimore (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2021

In-person sports betting has come to Charm City. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc., and Live Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Friday both kicked off in-person sports wagering with the additions of the Caesars Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook, respectively. A day after Gov. Larry Hogan was at the grand opening of the BetMGM Sportsbook and Lounge ...

