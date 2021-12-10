Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pennsylvania high court throws out mask mandate for schools (access required)

By: Associated Press Mark Scolforo December 10, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania schoolchildren was thrown out by the state Supreme Court on Friday, raising the prospect that at least some students in the state may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering. The justices announced their decision to invalidate the Wolf administration's statewide mandate for masks ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo