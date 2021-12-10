Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Publishers sue over Maryland’s first-in-the-nation e-book licensing law (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 10, 2021

A publishers' association is suing Maryland over the state's new e-book law that requires book publishers to sell public libraries licenses to the same digital content that other customers can purchase. Maryland's law was a first-in-the-nation effort to force major publishers like Amazon to offer public libraries "reasonable" sales terms for digital product licenses that are ...

