Regina Hartfield | SCDAA

The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) named Regina Hartfield as CEO and president effective Jan. 14.

Hartfield has served on the association’s board of directors for three years, including as chair of the fundraising committee.

Under Hartfield’s leadership as fundraising committee chair, the committee introduced the SickleTini virtual fundraiser, which paired education with interactive activities and provided new sponsorship opportunities. Hartfield initiated the development of the SCDAA’s 50th anniversary campaign creative brief, a marketing tool to steer the strategic fundraising goals. She also served as a member of the Member Organization Partnership Improvement ad hoc committee, working with the Executive Leadership Council president to develop an approach to member organization benefits, communication and inclusion strategies.