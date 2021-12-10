Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Robert D. Anderson and Gretchen Slater | Armstrong Donohue

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2021

Robert Anderson

Gretchen Slater

Robert D. Anderson, an attorney focusing in medical malpractice defense, and Gretchen Slater, an attorney focusing in medical malpractice defense, have been promoted to partner at Armstrong, Donohue, Ceppos, Vaughan & Rhoades, Chtd.

 

