Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Supreme Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit (access required)

By: Associated Press December 10, 2021

The Supreme Court has ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban on most abortions but is allowing the law to remain in effect.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo