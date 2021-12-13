Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

$7.5M gift to go towards leadership, professional development at UM Upper Chesapeake (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 13, 2021

A $7.5 million endowment gift to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s foundation will go towards creating two professional development initiatives, one for nurses and one for leadership, the health center announced today. The gift, the single largest in the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s history, comes from Anna and James Lambdin, longtime supporters to and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo