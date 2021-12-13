Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore marijuana trafficker testifies he paid Ravenell ‘millions’ in drug money (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 13, 2021

As the bookkeeper for a Baltimore-based marijuana trafficking ring, Jerome Castle kept careful notes on his organization’s expenses in a red spiral-bound notebook, using coded language to refer to major players and accounts. Castle said that he used the code names “Short Man” and “Johnny Vegas” to refer to a lawyer who worked with the drug-trafficking ...

