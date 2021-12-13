Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CarneyKelehan founding partner David A. Carney, 82, dies (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2021

COLUMBIA — David A. Carney, a founding partner of Columbia-based Carney, Kelehan, Bresler, Bennett and Scherr LLP, died Dec. 8 in Aiken, South Carolina. He was 82. Born April 7, 1939 in Baltimore, Carney graduated from Loyola High School, Loyola University Maryland and the University of Maryland School of Law. He began his legal career with ...

