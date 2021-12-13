Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lee & Associates Maryland brokers 120,000 SF lease at Tradepoint Atlantic (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2021

Lee & Associates Maryland, a fully-integrated commercial real estate brokerage and management firm, brokered a 120,000 square foot lease with Samaritan’s Purse International Relief within Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County. Bill Harrison, senior vice president, Lee & Associates and Eric Skogmo, associate, Lee & Associates, represented the tenant in this transaction. The not-for-profit organization will utilize a ...

