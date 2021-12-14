Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Kendall Brandt | Liquified Creative

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2021

Liquified Creative, an award-winning integrated advertising agency based in Annapolis, announced the hire of Kendall Brandt as graphic designer.

Reporting to Liquified’s creative director, Brandt’s responsibilities include translating marketing objectives into clear creative strategies and concepts to address challenges and create solutions that drive measurable impact for the agency’s clients.

A visual designer with a passion for illustration, UX/UI, and brand development, Brandt’s experience includes the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention, Gainesville, Florida, where she designed exhibits and digital collateral. Most recently, at Happy Crates in Church Hill, Maryland, her responsibilities included apparel design, social media and assistance with the development of a marketing plan.

She holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design from the University of Florida.

