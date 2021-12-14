Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Prosecutors seek to link Ravenell with drug money at RICO trial (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 14, 2021

Federal prosecutors spent much of Tuesday trying to draw a direct line between Baltimore defense lawyer Kenneth W. Ravenell and illegal drug proceeds, a connection that is crucial to the government's racketeering and conspiracy case. At trial in federal court, prosecutors called two former drug dealers in an effort to show that Ravenell knew the true ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo