State awards $250K grant to Preservation Md. to revitalize historic Ellicott City Jail (access required)

By: Sean Wallace December 14, 2021

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded $250,000 to Preservation Maryland to partner with Howard County on the revitalization of the historic Ellicott City Jail, a circa 1850 structure at 1 Emory St. The grant will be used to assess feasibility for reuse of the Jail as well as architectural/engineering, stabilization or rehabilitation ...

