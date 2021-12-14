Tyree Ayers, Shereefat Balogun, Brian Gordon, La’Tika Howard, Robin Leone, Marc Shach and Ann Irvine | MVLS

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the largest provider of pro bono legal services, announced the election of seven new board members – attorneys Tyree Ayers, Shereefat Balogun, Brian Gordon, La’Tika Howard, Robin Leone, Marc Shach and Dr. Ann Irvine.

MVLS’ Board of Directors is responsible for governance and directing the organization’s strategic plan to deliver life changing pro bono legal services to Marylanders. In addition, board members serve as MVLS volunteers and are generous supporters of its mission.

Ayers is vice president and associate general counsel at Erickson Living Management LLC. She draws upon her legal expertise to offer creative, ethical, and effective guidance to corporate and community clients. In addition, she is also the co-chair of the Community Outreach Pillar of the Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Council. Ayers earned her Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law.

Balogun is the chief legal and compliance counsel at State Employees Credit Union (SECU). She manages all legal and compliance aspects of federally insured stated-charted credit union with more than $3 billion in assets. Balogun is currentlt the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Lawyers Association. She earned her Juris Doctor at the University at Buffalo Law School.

Gordan is associate counsel and compliance officer at Brown Advisory Inc. He provides legal advice on institutional and private client related matters and service provider contracts. Gordan is currently a Board Member of Child First Authority, Inc. He earned his Juris Doctor at the University at Maryland, Francis King School of Law.

Howard is an associate, focusing on corporate and securities law, at Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLC. She represents large and small corporations and limited liability companies to assist with general corporate matters. Howard has experience being both a volunteer mentor and scholar mentor for programs such as Garland Hayward Youth Center and The Fannie Angelo’s Program for Academic Excellence. She earned her Juris Doctor at the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Irvine is a data scientist and machine learning expert at a cyber insurance startup, Resilience. Irvine currently serves on the Loyola Data Science Industrial Advisory Board. She is excited to bring a new technological lens to MVLS in the realm of community engagement. Anne received her doctorate in computer science at Johns Hopkins University where her research focused on machine learning and natural language processing.

Leone is a litigator who helps clients with complex commercial business disputes as counsel at Saul, Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP. Robin represents the interest of a diverse client base. She also serves as the chair of the firm-wide Pro Bono Committee. She currently serves as vice president of the Board of Directors of the Chesapeake Women’s Ice Hockey Club. Robin received her Juris Doctor at Georgetown University Law Center.

Shach is an attorney practicing bankruptcy, business law and transactions, and commercial litigation at Coon & Cole Law. Shach has served the legal field as an educator, editor, author and speaker. He has taken many pro bono cases with MVLS and formerly served as a member of the board of directors at the Maryland Pro Bono Resource Center. Shach received his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.