Vaccitech acquires Johns Hopkins spinoff Avidea Technologies for $40M (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2021

Vaccitech PLC has acquired Avidea Technologies Inc., a privately held biotechnology company and a spinoff of Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, for $40 million.

