Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Daniel Jarrells' arrest was caught on video. This screenshot is included in the excessive force lawsuit Jarrells filed.
Daniel Jarrells' arrest was caught on video. This screenshot is included in the excessive force lawsuit Jarrells filed.

Anne Arundel asks judge to dismiss excessive force lawsuit against police (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 15, 2021

Anne Arundel has moved to dismiss an excessive force lawsuit brought by a young Black man who said an officer kneeled on his neck after a traffic stop in 2019.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo