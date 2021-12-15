Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Law Digest — Court of Special Appeals — Dec. 16, 2021 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 15, 2021

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Civil Procedure; Appeals: An immediate appeal may be taken when a circuit court vacates an enrolled judgment ratifying a foreclosure sale, but an immediate appeal is not allowed where a circuit court order vacates an unenrolled order ratifying a foreclosure sale. O’Sullivan v. Kimmett, No. 699, Sept. Term, 2020. Criminal Law; Consciousness ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo