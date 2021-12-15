Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Zebras on the run for months in Maryland have been captured (access required)

By: Associated Press December 15, 2021

UPPER MARLBORO — Two zebras running loose since escaping a Maryland farm about four months ago have been caught. Prince George’s County Animal Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture weren’t involved in the capture but were told Monday that the animals returned to their herd last week, The Washington Post reported. In late August, the two zebras fled ...

