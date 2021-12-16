Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation unveils new inpatient hospital (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2021

Adventist HealthCare cut the ribbon Tuesday on its new Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation center in Calverton. The new inpatient rehabilitation 42-bed facility is located on the campus of White Oak Medical Center, which is the health system's newest constructed acute care hospital. The celebration included a ribbon cutting, blessing of the new space, and remarks by Montgomery County Executive ...

