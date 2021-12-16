Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Biotech company says Henrietta Lacks’ estate waited too long to sue (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 16, 2021

It has been more than 70 years since doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital took cancer cells from Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman from Baltimore County, without her knowledge or consent and found that the surviving cells could reproduce endlessly in a laboratory, a discovery that launched countless breakthroughs in medical research. Lacks' identity was not known ...

