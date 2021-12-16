Bobby Bunyon | RCA at Bracebridge Hall

Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall , a Maryland substance use disorder treatment facility, announced Robert “Bobby” Bunyon as its CEO.

In this role, Bunyon is responsible for leading the center’s team of dedicated, mission-driven addiction professionals in delivering high-quality care for those with substance use disorders (SUD).

Prior to assuming the role of CEO, Bunyon served as RCA’s corporate director of clinical operations for both RCA at Bracebridge Hall and RCA Capital Region in Waldorf.

Before joining RCA in 2018, Bunyon worked at Retreat Behavioral Health, a provider of substance use disorder and mental health services. He received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology from the University of Phoenix.

Located in northeast Maryland, RCA at Bracebridge Hall draws patients and families from the surrounding region and beyond. The facility is accredited by the Joint Commission and the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers and was named a “Best U.S. Addiction Treatment Facility in Maryland” by Newsweek. It provides evidence-based inpatient treatment for substance use disorder as well as virtual reality treatment enhancement in collaboration with Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions.