Cassandre Cassamajor, Anarosa Chicas and Jordy Guerrero | SkyPoint Federal Credit Union

SkyPoint Federal Credit Union, a member-owned financial institution, introduced three new community development representatives to its community relations team, adding Cassandre Cassamajor, Anarosa Chicas and Jordy Guerrero.

They will support SkyPoint’s Community Outreach Programs and efforts to provide financial literacy and education across the DMV, particularly in mid-low income and underserved communities.

In June, SkyPoint launched its new Community Outreach Programs. Since then they have established 15 new partnerships with local organizations including YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase, DC Central Kitchen, Montgomery County Public Schools and more. SkyPoint has also hosted more than 25 events, all designed to deliver financial services and education programs to get people on track for long-term success.

This growth and achievement demonstrated the need to not only expand these efforts but the community relations team, as well.

Cassamajor has 10 years of experience as a personal banker and service manager. She tailors products and services to meet clients’ financial needs with a focus on financial literacy.

Chicas brings nearly a decade of professional experience including retail branch sales and service, lending and operations and development and management. She also speaks both Spanish and English.

Guerrero specialty is creating seminar content and designing marketing and promotional campaigns, which he is able to do in both English and Spanish.