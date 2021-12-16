Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot (access required)

By: Patrick Brannan Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stobbe December 16, 2021

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don't come with that risk and also ...

