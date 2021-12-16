Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Clean water group sues Baltimore to halt pollution at city wastewater treatment plants (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 16, 2021

Blue Water Baltimore, a clean water advocacy group, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of its members to compel enforcement of pollution regulations at Baltimore's wastewater treatment plants. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court, alleges that the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant have exceeded their pollution limits on hundreds ...

