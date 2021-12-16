Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Diversity and nonprofits (access required)

By: Commentary: Brad R. Fulton December 16, 2021

Increasing staff diversity does not automatically make a nonprofit more effective. But such organizations can benefit from that change if they can help their employees learn how to acknowledge and talk about their social differences. This is what I found when I analyzed data on the race, class, gender and religion of the leadership team members ...

