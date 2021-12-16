Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GARY SHAW, ET AL. v. LITZ CUSTOM HOMES, INC. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 16, 2021

Contracts -- Right to arbitrate -- Waiver In July 2005, appellants Gary and Joann Shaw (the “Shaws”) entered into a “Custom Home Construction Contract” with appellee Litz Custom Homes, Inc. (“Litz”) to build a home in Bryans Road, Maryland. In September 2014, the Shaws filed a complaint against Litz in the Circuit Court for Charles County, alleging ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo