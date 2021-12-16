Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Harford Financial Group establishes charitable fund at Community Foundation of Harford County (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2021

Harford Financial Group has made a $50,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Harford County to establish a charitable fund to further the firm's philanthropic impact in the community. The firm will seek input from its clients to make annual grants from the fund, which will begin in November 2022. Jennifer Farrell, executive director of the Community ...

