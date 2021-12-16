Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Home construction rebounds a strong 11.8% in November (access required)

By: Associated Press December 16, 2021

SILVER SPRING — New home construction in the U.S. rebounded 11.8% in November as strong demand continues to boost builder confidence even with the slower winter season approaching. The double-digit percentage increase last month left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units, an 8.3% increase from the rate at this time ...

