Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JULIO JACOME-ROSALES v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 16, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Transcript of police interrogation Appellant was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo