LOUIS BURDEN, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 16, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion for mistrial -- Prior bad acts evidence A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County found Louis Burden, Jr., appellant, guilty of assault in the second degree. The circuit court sentenced appellant to a term of eight years imprisonment. Appellant noted this appeal, contending that the court improperly allowed prior ...

