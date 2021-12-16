Scott Bovarnick and Jill Burke | The Cyphers Agency

The Cyphers Agency continues to grow with the addition of two new members of the digital marketing and public relations teams, Scott Bovarnick and Jill Burke.

Bovarnick has been hired as public relations account executive to help clients succeed in the constantly changing field of public relations. He supports several clients, including the Grain Foods Foundation, a trade association devoted to education about the nutritional benefits of whole and enriched grain-based foods as part of a healthy, well-balanced diet, and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, a national trade association that represents leading manufacturers and marketers of consumer healthcare products.

Bovarnick received a bachelor’s degree in international affairs with a minor in history from the University of Colorado Boulder and later received a master’s in political communication from American University. His prior work experiences come from a communications and lobbying firm and a large crisis communication agency before joining Cyphers. In his free time, he enjoys walking his dog and rock climbing.

Burke has joined the Cyphers team as digital marketing director to lead the digital marketing team and manage content and influencer marketing, social media and digital advertising. She will support the digital marketing strategy of multiple clients, including the Flexible Packaging Association, which educates consumers on the benefits of eco-friendly packaging options; Woolf Eye Lab, an eye care facility that has been treating patients in Maryland for more than 80 years; and Blue Water, a real estate developer and outdoor hospitality specialist.

Burke went from teaching social studies in New York to building a career as a social media strategist and marketing consultant serving clients such as Mid-Atlantic Waterproofing and Bozzuto in Maryland. She enjoys multi-tasking in a fast-paced environment across multiple clients. She stays up-to-date on all of the latest social media trends and applies them to future strategies. Outside of the office, Burke looks forward to spending time with her family and her two dogs.