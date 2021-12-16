Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sheppard Pratt opens The Center for Autism (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2021

Sheppard Pratt hosted a grand opening celebration Thursday for The Center for Autism, located on Sheppard Pratt’s hospital campus in Towson. The new center offers diagnostic services and subsequent autism case management for individuals throughout their lifespan. The Center for Autism was made possible by a generous grant from the Women’s Hospital Foundation, a Maryland-based charitable ...

