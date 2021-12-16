Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Unemployment claims rise but still historically low at 206,000

By: Associated Press December 16, 2021

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week despite signs that the U.S. labor market is rebounding from last year's coronavirus recession.

