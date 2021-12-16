Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

VERNON CHARLES DONNELLY v. RICHARD E. HAGERTY, ET AL. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 16, 2021

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Post-sale exceptions On December 30, 2020, the Circuit Court for Calvert County, Maryland, denied the exceptions filed by DiGiovanni’s Dock of the Bay, Inc. (“DiGiovanni”) and Vernon Charles Donnelly to the completed foreclosure sale of an undeveloped commercial property in Solomons, Maryland, following more than eight years of litigation, including ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo