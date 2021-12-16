Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Zalgen relocates HQ to life sciences hub in Frederick (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2021

Zalgen Labs LLC, a biotechnology and diagnostics companies in the field of neglected viral diseases with pandemic potential, Thursday announced it has relocated its headquarters to Frederick from Germantown. The company specializes in the design and production of superior biological molecules critical for the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics, novel vaccines and reliable, rapid and affordable ...

