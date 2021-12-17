Annemarie Martin-Boyan | Johns Hopkins Medicine

Johns Hopkins Medicine announced the appointment of Annemarie Martin-Boyan as senior vice president and general counsel for The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation (JHHS) and The Johns Hopkins Hospital (JHH).

In this role, Martin-Boyan will oversee all internal and external legal matters for JHH, JHHS and its affiliates and will serve as the primary legal adviser to the senior management team, the Board of Trustees, as well as the Johns Hopkins affiliate hospitals and their boards.

Since 2019, she has served as the senior vice president, corporate secretary and general counsel for Penn State Health. A seasoned professional in the realm of academic medicine, she brings more than 25 years of legal experience to the table. Previous roles include associate vice president and deputy general counsel at Rutgers-New Brunswick, in New Jersey, and associate general counsel for The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Her background also includes some time at the Temple University Health System Office of General Counsel. She also worked for Philadelphia-area law firms, litigating complex products liability and medical malpractice matters, as well as handling all aspects of civil litigation at busy personal injury practices.

Annemarie graduated magna cum laude from Temple University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and minored in English and history. She made the Dean’s List and earned her Juris Doctor degree from Temple University’s Beasley School of Law in Philadelphia.

