Defense teams call in heavy hitters as character witnesses at Ravenell trial (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 17, 2021

Two former Baltimore city state's attorneys and three former judges testified as character witnesses Friday in the closely watched criminal trial against two prominent defense lawyers accused of federal crimes. The attorneys, Kenneth W. Ravenell and Joshua R. Treem, have been on trial for two weeks in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Also on trial is ...

