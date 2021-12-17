Karen Watsic | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, has announced the promotion of Karen Watsic to vice president, development. Formerly assistant vice president, development, Watsic has worked for the company since 2013.

In her continuing role with St. John Properties, Watsic will be responsible for oversight of the design and permitting processes for development and construction activities in the Maryland region. Watsic will also be part of the in-house team tasked with identifying potential real estate development opportunities, and shepherding them through the rigors of due diligence.

Watsic has more than 27 years of directly-related commercial real estate experience, and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and her Masters of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University. Watsic is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Maryland.