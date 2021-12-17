Kevin Docherty | Brown Goldstein

Kevin Docherty, a partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP, was recognized as a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for 2022. Inclusion in this list is reserved for extraordinary attorneys who exhibit outstanding professional excellence and have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States. This is the second consecutive year Docherty has been awarded this designation.

Docherty is an experienced trial lawyer and maintains a diverse practice representing businesses and businesspeople in ownership disputes, breach of contract actions and other commercial litigation. He also represents individuals in civil rights litigation, employment disputes and personal injury matters. In addition, Kevin defends individuals in federal and state criminal prosecutions and investigations.

Best Lawyers is widely regarded as the nation’s most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction. Recognition by Best Lawyers symbolizes excellence in practice.