Nick Copper | Evans & Associates

Nick Copper joined Annapolis-based government relations firm Evans & Associates as a lobbyist.

Copper spent six years as the deputy chief of staff in the Maryland Department of Budget and Management under Secretary David Brinkley. He also worked for Brinkley when Brinkley was the minority leader of the Maryland State Senate.

During his time with the administration, Copper acted as the primary point of contact for incoming budget requests, giving him the knowledge and skills he plans to use to attract budget-centric clients to Evans & Associates.

Copper was born and raised in Baltimore County. He graduated from Loyola Blakefield in Towson in 2004 before attending Princeton University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts in American politics in only three years.

He completed his work on his Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2009 and passed both the Maryland and New Jersey bar exams the following summer. He served on the staff of then-Minority Leader E.J. Pipkin during the 2012 Legislative Session and was hired to a regular position with the Maryland Senate Republican Caucus later that year.

After Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Brinkley to secretary in 2015, Copper joined DBM’s communications office before eventually being promoted to the agency’s Deputy Chief of Staff. He recently moved to Perry Hall with his wife, a special educator at Loyola Blakefield, their young son and their cat.