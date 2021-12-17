Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

NY PSC approves Exelon separation (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2021

Exelon Corp. Friday announced the New York State Public Service Commission has approved a unanimous settlement agreement that allows Exelon to move forward with its plan to separate into two companies in the first quarter of 2022. In approving the settlement, the commission authorized the transfer of Exelon’s New York nuclear facilities to the new Constellation ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo