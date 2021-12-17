Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This Sept. 22, 2010, file photo shows bottles of abortion pills at a clinic in Des Moines, Iowa. The Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 16, 2021, loosened some restrictions on the pill mifepristone, allowing it to be dispensed by more pharmacies. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
This Sept. 22, 2010, file photo shows bottles of abortion pills at a clinic in Des Moines, Iowa. The Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 16, 2021, loosened some restrictions on the pill mifepristone, allowing it to be dispensed by more pharmacies. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

Regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill (access required)

By: Associated Press December 17, 2021

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major obstacle for women seeking abortion pills.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo