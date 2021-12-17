Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Roger Stone says he invoked 5th amendment in Jan. 6 deposition (access required)

By: Associated Press December 17, 2021

Trump confidant Roger Stone says he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right in an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

