Shawdae Harrison | MLSC

Shawdae Harrison was named operations coordinator with the Maryland Legal Services Corporation. She joined MLSC Dec. 13.

Shawdae previously managed nonprofit education training programs targeted toward youth and adults in Baltimore City. She has served as training facilitator and program manager for the UMB CURE Scholars program at the University of Maryland School of Medicine; and most recently, as senior program coordinator at the Jane Addams Resource Cooperation (JARC Baltimore).

A Baltimore native, Shawdae is a passionate nonprofit leader with experience establishing and cultivating impactful relationships within communities in Baltimore.