Stephen Rafter | SECU Financial Partners

Stephen Rafter was named an LPL financial adviser for SECU Financial Partners. He focuses on providing a holistic approach to financial planning.

Rafter is a seasoned financial professional with a career spanning 12 years in financial services, 10 of which focused on wealth management.

Prior to joining SECU Financial Partners, Rafter was a financial consultant with Charles Schwab. Rafter oversaw a book of business of 200 clients with a minimum of $250k worth of assets with the firm. Prior to that role, Rafter was an adviser at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Baltimore.